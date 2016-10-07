Oct 7 Banco Falabella Peru SA :

* Resolved on Thursday to distribute FY 2015 dividend of 5.78 million soles ($1.70 million), that is 0.01243755 soles per each of 464.4 million eligible shares

* Sets registry date to Oct. 25 and pay out date to Oct. 26

Source text: bit.ly/2d7XIwE

($1 = 3.4079 soles) (Gdynia Newsroom)