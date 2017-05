Oct 7 Redwood Pharma AB :

* Redwood Pharma's RP101 ophthalmic drug development therapy uses the IntelliGel drug delivery platform

* It has now been tested in an in vitro model to confirm that it is not irritating in the eye

* Results are good which confirm that IntelliGel works as expected

Source text: bit.ly/2dYGCnf

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)