Oct 7 SensoDetect AB :

* Says has carried out a private placement of 192,055 new shares, which has been fully subscribed

* Through the issue, the company raises about 150,000 Swedish crowns ($17,408.66)

Source text: bit.ly/2dXrN0s

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6164 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)