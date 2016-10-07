BRIEF-S i2i Timited terminates proposed acquisition of e-commerce platform
* Proposed Acquisition Of E-commerce Platform & Dilution Of Equity In Affinity Capital Pte Ltd
Oct 7 Shortcut Media AB :
* Shortcut Post, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shortcut Media Group, has received an order worth about 3 million Swedish crowns ($348,064.18) from a Swedish production company
May 19 Navinfo Co Ltd * Says board elects Wu Jingfeng as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rxfmPG Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)