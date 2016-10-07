BRIEF-S i2i Timited terminates proposed acquisition of e-commerce platform
* Proposed Acquisition Of E-commerce Platform & Dilution Of Equity In Affinity Capital Pte Ltd
Oct 7 Karel Elektronik :
* Wins tender worth 57.8 million lira ($19.04 million) from ASELSANNET Elektronik ve Hab. Sis.
* The contract is for infrastructure construction, installation and maintenance / repair works of urban safety management system and installation license plate recognition system
* To complete all installation works in the project until end of 2018 and to deliver guaranteed maintenance / repair works until 2020
May 19 Navinfo Co Ltd * Says board elects Wu Jingfeng as chairman