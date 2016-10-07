Oct 7 Net Gaming Europe AB :

* On July 7, 2016 announced acquisition of HLM Malta Ltd [bit.ly/2dXvuDI]

* Says has secured necessary financing and acquisition is expected to be completed shortly

* Says will on Oct. 13 issue secured bond loan of 200 million Swedish crowns ($23.23 million) maturing in September 2019

* Bond has fixed annual interest rate of 13 pct with semi-annual interest payment

* Has also secured 140 million crowns via issue of convertible debenture

* Convertible debenture has annual interest rate of 9.5 pct with semi-annual payment of interest and matures in October 2019

($1 = 8.6111 Swedish crowns)