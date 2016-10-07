BRIEF-S i2i Timited terminates proposed acquisition of e-commerce platform
* Proposed Acquisition Of E-commerce Platform & Dilution Of Equity In Affinity Capital Pte Ltd
STOCKHOLM, Oct 7 (Reuters) -
** Ericsson is denied a deduction of a little more than 5 billion SEK ($579 million) for a loan it gave to partly owned ST Ericsson in 2012, the Administrative Court in Stockholm said in a press release
** Ericsson had appealed against a decision from Swedish tax authorities not to approve the deduction ($1 = 8.6382 Swedish crowns)
May 19 Navinfo Co Ltd * Says board elects Wu Jingfeng as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rxfmPG Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)