BRIEF-Tidewater receives approval of first day motions
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities
Dec 5Mennica Polska SA :
* Said on Saturday that its unit, Mennica Metale Szlachetne SA, applied to court in Warsaw for opening of rehabilitation proceedings
* The unit plans to open the rehabilitation proceedings due to the state of insolvency connected with termination on Nov. 2 agreement on debt repayment
* The agreement on debt repayment was concluded in July 2013 with Bank Millennium SA, Credit Agricole Bank Polska SA, Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA, DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank Frankfurt am Main and Powszechna Kasa Oszczdnosci Bank Polski SA
* Mennica Metale Szlachetne filed also to court in Warsaw a motion for bankruptcy until the final decision on the application for opening restructuring procedures
NEW YORK, May 19 The U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog said on Friday it plans to appoint a committee of retirees in Puerto Rico's bankruptcy to negotiate for pensioners facing benefit cuts as part of the island's debt restructuring.