Dec 5 TXM SA:

* The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) approved on Dec. 2 the IPO prospectus of TXM, a unit of Redan, that manages a network of clothing discount stores TXM Textilmarket

* TXM estimates that from the public issue of up to 4.0 million series E shares will raise about 23.0 million zlotys ($5.45 million) net

* The company plans to allocate the money from the issue for development of its sales network in Poland and abroad, logistics and e-commerce channel

* Plans to allocate about 90 pct of offered series E shares in institutional investors tranche and about 10 pct in individual investors tranche

* Subscriptions in tranche for individual investors will run from Dec. 7 to Dec. 12 and book-building for institutional investors is scheduled between Dec. 9 to Dec. 13

* The issue price and the final number of shares to be offer will be announced on Dec. 14

* Between Dec. 14 and Dec. 19 the company plans subscriptions for the shares for institutional investors

* The first trading day of the company's rights on shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange is scheduled for Dec. 29 or around that date

* The company forecasts that in FY 2016 its revenue will increase to 381.4 million zlotys versus 314.8 million zlotys in 2015

* Sees FY 2016 net profit down at 13.1 million zlotys versus 16.1 million zlotys a year ago

* According to TXM strategy, no less than 35 pct of net profit will be paid as dividend

* If over 50 pct paid out as dividend as it was the case in 2015, prior to that , the company will need to obtain a consent from PKO BP, the financing bank Source text - bit.ly/2gT22zt

($1 = 4.2187 zlotys)