* Sales of Schaffner Group decreased by 8% in FY 2015/16 to 185.6 million Swiss francs ($184.42 million), from 201.8 million Swiss francs in 2014/15, the prior fiscal year (PY).

* FY operating profit (EBIT) was 1.6 million Swiss francs (PY: 10.8 million Swiss francs), with an EBIT margin of 0.8% (PY: 5.4%)

* In FY group earned net profit of 0.4 million Swiss francs(PY: 7.7 million francs)

* AGM will propose to forgo payment of a dividend

* The developments in the Schaffner Group's key markets, the geopolitical environment and the situation in currency markets remain demanding

* For the medium term, Schaffner reaffirms its organic growth target of more than 5% per year for sales and an EBIT margin of 8%

