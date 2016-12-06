Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 Amica SA :
* Said on Monday that it withdrew from negotiations with the shareholders of the MAAN Sp. z o.o. group (MAAN group), manufacturer of cooker hoods
* The negotiations concerned acquisition of 100 pct of the share capital of the company, which would be formed from the merger of the MAAN group units
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies