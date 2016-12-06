Dec 6 Amica SA :

* Said on Monday that it withdrew from negotiations with the shareholders of the MAAN Sp. z o.o. group (MAAN group), manufacturer of cooker hoods

* The negotiations concerned acquisition of 100 pct of the share capital of the company, which would be formed from the merger of the MAAN group units

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)