Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6Wittchen SA :
* Said on Monday it reported November 2016 revenue of 19.2 million zlotys ($4.6 million), up 2 pct year on year
($1 = 4.1874 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies