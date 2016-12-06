UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 6 Tiscali SpA :
* Said on Monday that as a part of a strategic agreement, it signed two contracts with Fastweb
* The first contract is the agreement by Fastweb to buy the company's business branch for 45 million euros ($48.34 million), of which 25 million euros in cash and 20 million euros in services provided by Fastweb
* The second contract is the agreement by Fastweb to lease the company's 3.5 GHz spectrum in the major cities for the development of mobile data services, for a rental fee of 12.5 million euros for the first five years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.