Dec 6 Pernod Ricard slides released ahead of a conference call on North America say:

* Pernod Ricard on track to achieve mid-single digit U.S. sales growth goal in FY 2017 - slides

* Pernod ricard says medium-term goal remains to stabilize Absolut vodka brand in the U.S. - slides

* North America is a critical market for Pernod Ricard, accounting for 21 pct of global sales

* The U.S. alone makes 19 percent of group sales * Sees U.S. spirits market long term value growth of 4 pct, market growth currently stabilizing close to its long-term trend after strong recovery in 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)