Dec 6CD Projekt SA :

* Said on Monday that its shareholders resolved to adopt changes in CD Projekt's statute concerning shareholders holding over 20 pct of all votes

* Following changes to the company's statute, the shareholders holding over 20 pct of all votes on the company's general shareholders' meeting will have their votes reduced by number of votes equal to the surplus over 20 pct

* The reduction of votes does not apply to shareholders who exceed 50 pct of votes in a tender

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.1781 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)