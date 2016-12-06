Dec 6 Giglio Group SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that television channel QVC signed an agreement with wholly owned unit M-Three Satcom for the broadcasting of a channel in high definition

* The agreement will last three years for a total value of just under 1.0 million euros ($1.08 million)

