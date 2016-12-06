UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Medallion Midstream :
* Parties expect to finalize,sign agreement in Q1,new crude oil pipeline expected to start initial service in June
* Entered into LOI to build Delaware Basin crude oil pipeline system to provide oil gathering, transportation services for Parsley
* The Delaware Basin pipeline is expected to have an initial capacity of 100,000 barrels per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.