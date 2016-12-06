UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Altria Group Inc :
* Notes Philip Morris' submission of MRTP application for electronically heated tobacco product with fda's center for tobacco products
* Altria's statement on Philip Morris International's MRTP application submission with the FDA
* Upon regulatory authorization by FDA, Altria's companies have an exclusive license to sell this heated tobacco product in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.