** Funds holding short positions in two UK-listed spreadbetting firms likely got their payoff on Tuesday after a crackdown on CFD trading hammered the sector

** The UK's FCA expressed concerns on around an industry where most retail investors lost money. Primarily FCA, concerned on disclosures, marketing of CFD products to retail investors as well as levels of leverage employed

** IG Group finished the day down nearly 40 pct in its worst-ever day and wiping off more than $1 bln in its market value

** Smith & Williamson's Mark Swain has held a short on IG Group since August on rising regulatory risk and rich valuations

** Swain still short IG

** CMC Markets down 38 pct. IG and CMC the worst performers on UK midcap index on the day

** Elsewhere, San Francisco-based Cable Car Capital target Plus500 fell more than 28 pct

** Plus500 losses were in the single digits after the open by accelerated through the day

** Cable Car Capital's Jacob Ma-Weaver says Plus500 "will need to exit the market or change dramatically in the next few years"

** Plus500 has high customer churn and has previously had accounts frozen as part of an anti-money laundering investigation

** Co also offers higher leverage than peers, a practice that has been under scrutiny by regulators across the globe. Link: reut.rs/2cTrpPv

