** Funds holding short positions in two UK-listed
spreadbetting firms likely got their payoff on Tuesday after a
crackdown on CFD trading hammered the sector
** The UK's FCA expressed concerns on around an industry
where most retail investors lost money. Primarily FCA, concerned
on disclosures, marketing of CFD products to retail investors as
well as levels of leverage employed
** IG Group finished the day down nearly 40 pct in
its worst-ever day and wiping off more than $1 bln in its market
value
** Smith & Williamson's Mark Swain has held a short on IG
Group since August on rising regulatory risk and rich valuations
** Swain still short IG
** CMC Markets down 38 pct. IG and CMC the worst
performers on UK midcap index on the day
** Elsewhere, San Francisco-based Cable Car Capital target
Plus500 fell more than 28 pct
** Plus500 losses were in the single digits after the open
by accelerated through the day
** Cable Car Capital's Jacob Ma-Weaver says Plus500 "will
need to exit the market or change dramatically in the next few
years"
** Plus500 has high customer churn and has previously had
accounts frozen as part of an anti-money laundering
investigation
** Co also offers higher leverage than peers, a practice
that has been under scrutiny by regulators across the globe.
Link: reut.rs/2cTrpPv
** Numis flags European regulators taking action, namely the
FCA, Cyprus, France, Belgium; Netherlands exploring whether to
follow France and ban advertising of CFDs while Germany (2nd
largest EU market after UK) could 'intervene' shortly
