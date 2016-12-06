LONDON Dec 6 The field of bidders for SAB
Miller's Central and Eastern European beer brands being sold by
Anheuser-Busch InBev has narrowed after U.S. buyout
fund Bain Capital walked away, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
Acquisitive Japanese brewer Asahi Group is seen as
being in the lead to buy the brands, which include Pilsner
Urquell in the Czech Republic and Tyskie and Lech in Poland, the
sources said.
The package is expected to fetch a price of around 6 billion
euros ($6.4 billion), they added.
The other bidders are a consortium led by Swiss investment
firm Jacobs Holding and PPF, the investment firm of Czech
business tycoon Petr Kellner.
Bain's decision raises questions over whether Advent
International, which was planning a joint bid with the U.S.
buyout firm, would now be able to submit a competitive offer.
Two sources said Advent is scrambling to submit an offer by
a Dec. 12 deadline for binding bids.
Representatives for AB InBev, Bain and Advent declined to
comment.
($1 = 0.9402 euros)
