* Said on Tuesday that the shares' sale price under an accelerated book-building commenced by Skarbiec Holding Limited was set for 27.0 zlotys ($6.49) per share

* The number of the company's shares to be sold as part of this process is 2.1 million shares which represent 30.78 pct of the total number of votes

* Skarbiec Holding Limited announced start of the accelerated book-building on Dec. 5

