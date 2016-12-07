BRIEF-Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Dec 7 Forever Entertainment SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it allotted 3,139,003 series O shares at issue price of 0.55 zloty ($0.13) per share
* Series O shares were allotted to 3 individuals and one legal entity
($1 = 4.1620 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard