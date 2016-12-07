BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Pier 1 Imports recalls chalk note mugs due to burn hazard
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard
Dec 7 Pfizer
* Says refutes UK Competition and Markets Authority decision, will be appealing all aspects of the decision Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)
* Altria group inc says declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share