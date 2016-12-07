BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Pier 1 Imports recalls chalk note mugs due to burn hazard
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard
Dec 7 Siemens
* Says investments in research and development to rise by 300 million to 5 billion eur in fiscal 2017
* Siemens says aims to achieve double-digit growth in software, digital services and cloud platforms every year through 2020
* Siemens says cooperation with ibm: IBM Watson analytics to be integrated into mindsphere Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Altria group inc says declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share