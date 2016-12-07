BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 Grupa Kapitalowa Immobile SA :
* Its unit, Kuchet Sp. z o.o., agrees to buy shares in Przedsiebiorstwo Hotelowe Majewicz (the firm) from its partners for 2.4 million zlotys ($580,201) net by March 31, 2017
* Signs preliminary agreements to buy the firm and outstanding shares in a property
* Kuchet will also buy a stake in the given property on which Przedsiebiorstwo Hotelowe Majewicz runs a hotel (the firm owns about 20 pct stake in the property)
* The unit agrees to acquire remaining shares from the firm's partners in the property for 14.1 mln zlotys net by March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1365 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, May 18 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's biggest infrastructure investors, is regularly losing out in bidding wars for such assets, its chief executive said, as investors seek alternatives to low-yielding government bonds.