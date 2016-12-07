Dec 7 National Storage Affiliates Trust :

* on December 1, entered into agreement to increase borrowing capacity under credit agreement dated May 6

* Amendment to increase total borrowing capacity under revolving line of credit by $50 million for total credit facility of $725 million

* Revolver, now provides for total borrowing commitment of up to $400.0 million Source text (bit.ly/2gBODeE) Further company coverage: