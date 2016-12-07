European shares off lows; Brazil-exposed stocks slump
Dec 7 Costco Wholesale Corp
* Q1 net sales $27.47 billion versus $26.63 billion
* Q1 revenue $28.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $28.3 billion
* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 operating results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total company comparable sales for Q1 of fiscal 2017 up 1%
* This year's Q1 benefited from a non-recurring $51 million ($.07 per diluted share after tax) legal settlement
* Total company comparable sales for quarter excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange up 2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
