Dec 8 Pharming Group NV :
* Pharming Group announces completion of acquisition of all
north American commercialization rights for Ruconest from
Valeant
* Cash position after closing of deal and payment of all
transaction costs strengthened to 34.3 million euros ($36.94
million)
* Funding through a combination of new equity, straight debt
and new convertible bonds of 104 million euros before costs
* $125 million deal value, with an upfront fee paid to
Valeant of $60 million, and future self-funding sales milestone
payments up to a further $65 million in total
* Immediate and substantial positive impact on Pharming's
operational results and near-term profitability
* Annualized run rate of sales, increased from $35 million
in Q3 2016 to more than $40 million, based on average of most
recent two months of sales (October and November)
