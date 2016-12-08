Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
Summary:
** European shares seen up for 4th straight day
** European Central Bank to extend asset buys
** Asian shares gain on China data, Wall St. rally
** Poland to buy back its No.2 bank from UniCredit (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
MILAN/PODGORICA, May 18 Italy's biggest regional utility A2A is working with investment bank Rothschild to sell its stake in Montenegrin power monopoly EPCG by year end, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.