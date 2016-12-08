Dec 8 Axel Springer Se tells
investors at its annual Capital Markets Day:
* Axel Springer CFO says paid models on track to stabilize
ebitda in 2016 - presentation
* Axel Springer says sees more than 230 million euros
positive real estate effect on fcf - presentation
* Axel Springer CEO says IPO of classified ads operations is
one of many options
* Axel Springer CFO says in classified ads annual growth
rates of around 10 percent feasible in next couple of years
* Axel Springer CFO says sees significant positive effect on
fcf from real estate transactions between 2015 and 2020 -
presentation
* Axel springer CEO says will be "absolutely pragmatic"
about potential divestments
