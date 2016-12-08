Dec 8 Entergy Corp:
* Entergy intends to shut down palisades nuclear power plant
permanently on oct. 1, 2018
* CMS and Palisades will sign a new PPA under which plant
would continue to operate until Oct. 1, 2018
* Palisades power purchase agreement to end early; nuclear
plant to close in 2018
* Early termination to lower costs to consumers' customers
by as much as $172 million over four years
* Due to termination of PPA, intention to shut down plant,
entergy will recognize a non-cash impairment charge of about
$390 million in Q4
* In addition to impairment charge, through end of 2018
entergy expects to record additional charges totaling
approximately $55 million
* Transaction is expected to result in $344 million in
savings
* Impact on free cash flow from new agreement is expected to
be positive compared to alternative of closing plant at end of
current PPA
