BRIEF-Wandera announces $27.5 mln in funding led by Sapphire Ventures
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon:
Summary:
** European stocks rise, set for fourth day of gains
** European Central Bank extends asset buys but will taper from April
** Fingerprint Cards, Capita fall after results
** Italian banks hit highest level since June
** ECB's Draghi starts press-conference (Reporting by Alistair Smout)
DUBAI, May 18 Noon, the internet venture of Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been dealt a blow ahead of its launch with the departure of its CEO and a number of staff, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.