BRIEF-Wandera announces $27.5 mln in funding led by Sapphire Ventures
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon:
Dec 8 MCI Capital SA :
* Its extraordinary shareholder meeting resolves to lower the company's capital by 3 mln zlotys to 58.8 million zlotys ($14.06 million) through retirement of 3.0 mln of its own shares
($1 = 4.1825 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 18 Noon, the internet venture of Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been dealt a blow ahead of its launch with the departure of its CEO and a number of staff, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.