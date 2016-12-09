Dec 9Pandox AB :
* Said on Thursday had mandated ABG Sundal Collier to evaluate the conditions to carry out a
directed new issue of not more than 7,499,999 class B shares
* Said intended to use the potential proceeds to finance acquisitions and thereby increase
the company's financial flexibility and mandate for continued value creation
* Said Eiendomsspar Sverige AB and Christian Sundt AB have expressed interest in subscribing
for shares corresponding to a total of about 150 million Swedish crowns ($16.5 million)
($1 = 9.1266 Swedish crowns)
