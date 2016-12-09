Dec 9 Marvipol SA :
* Said on Thursday that its special purpose unit (SPU), PDC
INDUSTRIAL CENTER 63 Sp. z o.o., signed an agreement with
Panattoni Development Europe Sp. z o.o. (Panattoni) for
construction of warehouse - logistics buildings on the property
located in the area of the Silesian agglomeration (project)
* Under the agreement Panattoni will coordinate and monitor
work related to the implementation of the project
* The agreement was signed under the condition that SPU will
acquire the property on which the project will be implemented
* The letter of intent (LoI) with Panattoni Development
Europe sp. z o.o. regarding the project was signed in Nov.
* Additionally, under the implementation of the project, the
company signed a preliminary agreement for sale of 32 pct stake
in SPU with PG Europe Sarl and a preliminary agreement for sale
of 32 pct stake in SPU with Panattoni Development Europe Sp. z
o.o.
(Gdynia Newsroom)