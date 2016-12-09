BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Skarbiec Holding SA :
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Quercus TFI SA raised theirs stake in the company to 6.80 percent from 0.72 percent
* Skarbiec Holding Limited lowered its stake in the company to 43.86 percent from 74.64 percent
* Skarbiec Holding Limited announced start of the accelerated book-building for sale of 30.78 pct in the company on Dec. 5
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing