Dec 9 Skarbiec Holding SA

* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Quercus TFI SA raised theirs stake in the company to 6.80 percent from 0.72 percent

* Skarbiec Holding Limited lowered its stake in the company to 43.86 percent from 74.64 percent

* Skarbiec Holding Limited announced start of the accelerated book-building for sale of 30.78 pct in the company on Dec. 5

