* Said on Thursday its management board decided to conduct a revaluation of the real estate located in Lodz, Poland, to the amount of 28.3 million zlotys from 12.9 million zlotys as at Sept. 30

* The company has a 70 pct interest in the property, which was acquired in 2015

* Estimates that due to the update of the property value, the value of its assets and financial results will be impacted with value increase of about 12 million zlotys ($2.87 million)

