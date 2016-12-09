Dec 9 Monnari Trade SA :
* Said on Thursday its management board decided to conduct a
revaluation of the real estate located in Lodz, Poland, to the
amount of 28.3 million zlotys from 12.9 million zlotys as at
Sept. 30
* The company has a 70 pct interest in the property, which
was acquired in 2015
* Estimates that due to the update of the property value,
the value of its assets and financial results will be impacted
with value increase of about 12 million zlotys ($2.87 million)
($1 = 4.1813 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)