* Said on Thursday that a financial institution expressed its interest in granting of the financing to Prima Moda

* The estimated value of transaction is expected to be higher that the value of the issue of bonds planned by the company

* Decided that in such circumstances, guided by the interests of the shareholders, it will engage in new investment project

* Its management board decided not to allocate the series A bonds and series A bonds did not go through

