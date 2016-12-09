BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Fitch:
* Fitch says banking sector outlooks in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Belarus remain negative
* Fitch says sector outlooks for CIS, Georgian banks for 2017 are diverging
* Outlooks in Georgia and Uzbekistan remain stable
* Banking sector outlooks are stable in Russia, Armenia,Ukraine, where we do not expect further significant weakening of banks' financial metrics
* Expect ukrainian banks' financial metrics to stabilise at weak levels Source text for Eikon:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing