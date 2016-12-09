Dec 9 Fitch:

* Fitch says banking sector outlooks in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Belarus remain negative

* Fitch says sector outlooks for CIS, Georgian banks for 2017 are diverging

* Outlooks in Georgia and Uzbekistan remain stable

* Banking sector outlooks are stable in Russia, Armenia,Ukraine, where we do not expect further significant weakening of banks' financial metrics

* Expect ukrainian banks' financial metrics to stabilise at weak levels Source text for Eikon: