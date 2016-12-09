Dec 9 Amhult 2 AB :

* Says rights issue amounting to about 55 million Swedish crowns ($5.99 million) was oversubscribed by 28.6 pct

* Issue costs are estimated at 0.9 million crowns

($1 = 9.1790 Swedish crowns)