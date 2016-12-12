BRIEF-Libertas 7 Q1 result after tax turns to profit of 141,000 euros
* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX 141,000 EUROS VERSUS LOSS 395,000 EUROS YEAR AGO
MILAN Dec 12 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European equity indexes called higher
** Oil prices soar on deal to cut crude output
** STOXX rose on Friday, making its best week since January 2015 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX 141,000 EUROS VERSUS LOSS 395,000 EUROS YEAR AGO
GABORONE, May 15 Botswana's government has offered its state-owned BCL Mine Ltd to the Emirates Investment House (EIH) for a token price of $1 in a deal that will result in the Emirati firm taking over the mine's debts, minerals minister Sadique Kebonang said.