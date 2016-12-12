BRIEF-Atlanta Poland Q3 net profit down at 151,000 zlotys
* Q3 2016/2017 NET PROFIT 151,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Safilo :
* Says renews license agreement with Christian Dior for the design, manufacturing and worldwide distribution of the Dior and Dior Homme collections of sunglasses and optical frames
* The renewal period extends until December 31, 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2gQ9wmM
* Q1 REVENUE 241.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 219.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO