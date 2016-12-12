BRIEF-Atlanta Poland Q3 net profit down at 151,000 zlotys
* Q3 2016/2017 NET PROFIT 151,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 CCC SA :
* Said on Friday that its management plans to issue convertible bonds into new shares or exchangeable for existing shares of CCC
* The estimated total value of the issue is at about 150 million euros ($158.45 million)
* Plans to issue the bonds for the period of 5 to 7 years and list them on the Frankfurt stock exchange
* Intends to spend some of the bond proceeds on buying its own shares of up to 300 million zlotys ($71.27 million) until the end of 2019
* Its extraordinary general meeting to vote on the above on Jan. 10, 2017, the supervisory board has approved the resolution projects
($1 = 0.9467 euros) ($1 = 4.2096 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE 241.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 219.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO