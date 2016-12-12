BRIEF-Libertas 7 Q1 result after tax turns to profit of 141,000 euros
* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX 141,000 EUROS VERSUS LOSS 395,000 EUROS YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Partners Group Holding AG :
* Said on Sunday invests A$250 million ($186.38 million) into Sapphire Wind Farm, a 270MW development project located in the state of New South Wales, Australia
* Sapphire Wind Farm is located near Glen Innes in northern New South Wales and will be comprised of 75 Vestas 3.6MW turbines, providing a total generation capacity of 270MW
* Project has already secured a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement for 100MW of its capacity with the AAA rated Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Government and is scheduled for completion by July 2018
GABORONE, May 15 Botswana's government has offered its state-owned BCL Mine Ltd to the Emirates Investment House (EIH) for a token price of $1 in a deal that will result in the Emirati firm taking over the mine's debts, minerals minister Sadique Kebonang said.