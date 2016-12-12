Dec 12 Larq SA :

* Said on Friday that its unit, Synergic Sp. z o.o., signed a 3-year deal for 24.0 million zlotys gross ($5.70 million)

* The deal concerns an order for advertising on public bikes and an outdoor campaign in indicated cities

($1 = 4.2089 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)