BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 Larq SA :
* Said on Friday that its unit, Synergic Sp. z o.o., signed a 3-year deal for 24.0 million zlotys gross ($5.70 million)
* The deal concerns an order for advertising on public bikes and an outdoor campaign in indicated cities
($1 = 4.2089 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Alcoa Corp of 200,000 shares - SEC filing