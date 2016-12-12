BRIEF-Scientist.com raises $24 million in an equity financing
* Raised $24 million in an equity financing co-led by Leerink Transformation Partners and 5AM Ventures Source text for Eikon:
Dec 12 Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych :
* Said on Friday that Poland's Treasury, which holds over 50 pct stake in GPW, has requested an extraordinary general meeting to be held on Jan. 4, 2017
* One of the resolution projects concerns voting on changes in the company's management board and appointing a new CEO
* Malgorzata Zaleska, the current CEO, was appointed in Jan.
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 2016 RESULTS Source text - http://bit.ly/2rj2ZGQ