BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow recommends no dividend payment on 2016 results
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 2016 RESULTS Source text - http://bit.ly/2rj2ZGQ
Dec 12 China Everbright Limited :
* Tang Shuangning, has ceased to be the chairman of the board
* Wang Weimin has resigned as the non-executive director of the company
* Cai Yunge, an executive director and deputy chairman of the company, has been re-designated as an executive director and chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 2016 RESULTS Source text - http://bit.ly/2rj2ZGQ
* Q1 NET LOSS 23,557 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 164,328 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)