BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow recommends no dividend payment on 2016 results
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 2016 RESULTS Source text - http://bit.ly/2rj2ZGQ
Dec 12 Armada Holdings Ltd :
* Controlling shareholder agreed to sell 355.6 million shares to investors, at price of hk$1.35 per share
* Informed by great wall pan asia (bvi) that it entered into placing agreements with certain independent third party investors
* Co will make application to stock exchange to resume trading in shares of stock exchange upon minimum public float in shares having been restored
* Q1 NET LOSS 23,557 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 164,328 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO