Dec 12 Armada Holdings Ltd :

* Controlling shareholder agreed to sell 355.6 million shares to investors, at price of hk$1.35 per share

* Informed by great wall pan asia (bvi) that it entered into placing agreements with certain independent third party investors

* Co will make application to stock exchange to resume trading in shares of stock exchange upon minimum public float in shares having been restored

