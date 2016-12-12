BRIEF-Nyesa Q1 net profit at 26.0 mln euros
May 15 NYESA VALORES CORPORACION SA: * Q1 NET PROFIT 26.0 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 12 Amundi Chief Executive Yves Perrier says:
* Expects around 450 job cuts out of a total of 5,000 staff worldwide Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom) (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing