UPDATE 4-Gunfire rocks Ivory Coast cities as mutiny gathers pace
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Recasts with quote, detail, Eurobond spread)
Dec 12 Cemex SAB de CV :
* Said on Friday received a subpoena from United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeking information to determine whether there have been any violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA)
* Says subpoena is related to irregularities reported by CEMEX regarding new cement plant being built by CEMEX Colombia
* Says at this point is unable to predict the duration, scope, or outcome of the SEC investigation or any other investigation that may arise
* Says does not expect this matter to have a material adverse impact on its consolidated results of operations, liquidity or financial position
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)